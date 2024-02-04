Connable Office Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.34. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.