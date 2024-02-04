Connable Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $498.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

