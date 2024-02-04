Compass Point Begins Coverage on Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Insider Activity

Beyond stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.