COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

CMPS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $398,777. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.