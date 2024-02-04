Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CVLT opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,175.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,325.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

