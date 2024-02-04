Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

CVLY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

