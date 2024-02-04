CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Head-To-Head Review

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $3.47 billion 0.91 $1.74 billion $9.09 2.19 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for CNX Resources and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 50.34% 8.99% 4.20% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Trillion Energy International



Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

