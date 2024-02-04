Civeo Co. (CVEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 18th

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52. Civeo has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $331.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Civeo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $224,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

