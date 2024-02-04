Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 193.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
