Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth $168,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

