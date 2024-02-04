Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LW opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

