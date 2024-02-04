Citigroup Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $71.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

