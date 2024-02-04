Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

