Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.96.

Cineplex Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE CGX opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$520.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.6300227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

