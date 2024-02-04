CIBC Raises Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$27.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

TSE LSPD opened at C$25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Also, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. Insiders have sold 27,247 shares of company stock worth $604,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

