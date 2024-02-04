Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

