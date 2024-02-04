Chromia Market Capitalization Achieves $214.92 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $214.92 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

