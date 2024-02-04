Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

