Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $152.24 on Friday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
