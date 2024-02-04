Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

LNG stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

