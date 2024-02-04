Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average of $407.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.