Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 70,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 135,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cenntro Electric Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,427,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 206,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 393,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

