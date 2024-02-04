Cencora (NYSE:COR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.22.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $234.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $237.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cencora by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.