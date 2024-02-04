Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.22.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE COR opened at $234.99 on Tuesday. Cencora has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $237.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $40,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

