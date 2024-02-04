CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 3,900 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$57.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.49. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$71.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.30.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

