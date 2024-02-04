Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

CBOE opened at $182.78 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

