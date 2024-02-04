Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$166.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.00 to C$166.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.82.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a 1-year low of C$117.98 and a 1-year high of C$156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

