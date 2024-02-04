Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$166.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.00 to C$166.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.82.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A
CGI Trading Up 1.2 %
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.