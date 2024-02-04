Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.59-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.82. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590-6.890 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,120. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

