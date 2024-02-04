Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 333,981 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caleres were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 185,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Down 0.5 %

CAL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

