CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $113.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

