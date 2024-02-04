Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Cadence Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.