Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-6.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

