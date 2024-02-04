Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2,879.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Cable One worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $41.32 on Friday, hitting $510.01. 123,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $543.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.36. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $500.00 and a one year high of $837.34.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

