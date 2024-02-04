Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $196,972,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

