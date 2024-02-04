Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 630,918 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 732,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 580,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 378.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 513,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.3% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 484,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

