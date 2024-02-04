Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $16.38

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 in the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.