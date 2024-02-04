Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $66.55

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SEAS opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

