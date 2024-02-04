Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $31.57

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 64.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

