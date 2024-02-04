Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Price Target at C$0.99

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$72.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.08.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

