Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Price Target at $56.65

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

