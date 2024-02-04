Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.570-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.57-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $201.74. 713,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,033. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.