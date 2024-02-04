Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 27,991,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,600,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,252,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 168.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.