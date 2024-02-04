Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

