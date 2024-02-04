Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,991,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,083. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

