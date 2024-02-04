Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.22.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.