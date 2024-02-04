Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $426,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

