BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. BP makes up approximately 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

BP Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 14,654,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,295. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

