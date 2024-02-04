Boston Partners Sells 21,535 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

PLAY stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.