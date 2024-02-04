Boston Partners Has $31.01 Million Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.98% of Bowlero worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after buying an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bowlero by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 1,386,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,353,000.

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

