BNB (BNB) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $300.00 or 0.00697877 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion and approximately $601.64 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,467 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,546,500.88764486. The last known price of BNB is 299.84261398 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2050 active market(s) with $598,756,238.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

