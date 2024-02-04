BNB (BNB) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $300.00 or 0.00697877 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion and approximately $601.64 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,467 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,546,500.88764486. The last known price of BNB is 299.84261398 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2050 active market(s) with $598,756,238.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
