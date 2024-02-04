BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE FBIN opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

