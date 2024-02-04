BMO Capital Markets Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $178.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

